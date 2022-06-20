10 flights cancelled, seven delayed at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport were affected again due to shortage of planes and various other reasons, as 10 flights were cancelled on Sunday, while seven were delayed.

According to the Lahore Airport’s Flight Inquiry, 10 flights, including flight IF-341 from Najaf, Baghdad Air flight IF-342 to Najaf, Saudi Air flight SV-734 from Jeddah, Saudi Air flight SV-735 from Lahore to Jeddah, Malando Air flight OD-132 from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur, PIA flight PK-609 from Lahore to Gilgit, flight PK-610 from Gilgit to Lahore, PIA flight PK-303 to Karachi and Syrian Air flight ER-525 to Karachi, were cancelled. On the other hand, flight TK-715 from Lahore to Istanbul was delayed for two hours and fifteen minutes, flight TK-714 from Istanbul arrived one hour late, PIA flight PK-307 to Karachi three hours late, Qatar Air flight to Doha QR-629 was delayed for one hour.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held at the Lahore airport on the incidents of birds colliding with the planes in the airport territory. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khawaja Saad Rafique. The minister for aviation ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate measures, saying that there is an urgent need to keep the birds away from the airport territory. He said the safety of passengers and aircrafts could not be compromised under any circumstances.

During the monsoon season, special chemicals should be used to kill earthworms, he said, adding that latest technology for protection from the birds would also be introduced at the Pakistani airports.

The minister said the solid waste management department should take immediate steps to dispose of the garbage from the settlements around Lahore and Karachi airports. Saad Rafique said the campaigns should be launched at the electronic, print, and social media to raise awareness among the public, adding that the airlines’ management should also be contacted to reschedule their flights from dawn to sunrise.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Director General Civil Aviation Authority, district administration, CEO Lahore Cantonment Board, solid waste management, Director General Pest Warning, Civil Aviation and PIA.