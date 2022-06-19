Man from Quetta found dead

PESHAWAR: A resident from Quetta was found dead in a car near motorway toll plaza in Chamkani on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

The cops recovered the body of the man from an abandoned car near the toll plaza. The body of the man had signs of torture.

The police recovered the CNIC copy from the car that identified the deceased as Ahmad Wali from Quetta. The body was sent for postmortem while investigations were launched.