Traditional games kick off in district Haripur

PESHAWAR: Traditional Games under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got under way in a colourful ceremony at District Haripur with more than 200 players.

Deputy Director Sports Operations, Jamshed Baloch and RSO Abbottabad Ahmad Zaman graced the occasion as guests.

They were accompanied by Chief Coach Shafqatullah, DSO Haripur Faisal Javed and a large number of dignitaries from the area.

Horse Dance, Gatka, Stone Lifting, Bull Race, Dog Rabbit Race, traditional javelin throwing competitions were also part of the Traditional Games being played at Pania Ground.

Arrangements have been made to hold a javelin race at the Jetty Ground. Cash prizes and trophies will be distributed among the winners.