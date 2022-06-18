Traditional games kick off in district Haripur

PESHAWAR: Traditional Games under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got under way in a colourful ceremony at District Haripur with more than 200 players.
Deputy Director Sports Operations, Jamshed Baloch and RSO Abbottabad Ahmad Zaman graced the occasion as guests.
They were accompanied by Chief Coach Shafqatullah, DSO Haripur Faisal Javed and a large number of dignitaries from the area.
Horse Dance, Gatka, Stone Lifting, Bull Race, Dog Rabbit Race, traditional javelin throwing competitions were also part of the Traditional Games being played at Pania Ground.
Arrangements have been made to hold a javelin race at the Jetty Ground. Cash prizes and trophies will be distributed among the winners.
PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission has approved 11 research projects of the University of Engineering and...
LANDIKOTAL: Al-Khidmat Foundation representatives and surgeons on Friday received nine Afghan children whose open...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, while retaliating against...
MANSEHRA: A man and his wife were killed and eight other people sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a...
PESHAWAR: The Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi has achieved satisfactory results as its students of first batch...
PESHAWAR: A senior leader of the Businessman Forum, Ghazanfar Bilour, has expressed concern over the deteriorating...
Comments