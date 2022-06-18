Corporate Pakistan Job Fair in Lahore on 18th

KARACHI: After the immense success of the Karachi & Islamabad Job Fairs in 2022 and overwhelming response from both employers and job seekers, ICMA International is proudly organising Corporate Pakistan Job Fair at Expo Centre, Lahore, on 18th June 2022. Corporate Pakistan Job Fair is a national initiative for the job market development in Pakistan.

The job fair will be attended by top 150+ organizations with their HR heads. This job fair is a great opportunity for companies to search for and find the best talent in the country. It will feature employers from all fields, including Accounting, Audit, Business Development, Communication, Corporate and Legal Affairs, Costing, Engineering, Finance, HR & Admin, IT, Marketing & Sales, MIS & Analytics, Operations, Project Management, Risk Management, Taxation and other disciplines

Corporate Pakistan Job Fair will bring together the right candidates with the right companies. By being more effective in this market, we are looking forward to have more than 25,000 participants to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers. —PR