Pak armed forces always ready to counter any threat: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu said that Pakistan's armed forces are always ready to deal with any kind of threat. “The Armed Forces remain poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” the PAF Chief said while addressing the participants of the 51st Naval Staff Course at Navy War College in Lahore on Friday.

He said the role of the Pakistan Navy in protecting the country's maritime borders and interests is commendable and maintained that self-reliance in defence production is essential in the face of rapid changes in combat technology.

The Air Chief Marshal appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at Pakistan Navy War College. Dilating on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief Marshal said that the pace of technological advancement in warfare mandates self-reliance in defence production.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu commended PN War College for imparting professional staff and military training to officers of the Pakistan Navy, sister services and friendly countries.