Khurram wins gold in National Shooting championship

KARACHI: Khurrum Inam, G M Bashir, and Gulfam Joseph showed their mettle on the second day of National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Wednesday.

In the individual category of skeet event, Sindh’s Khurram won gold medal with 156 points.

Army’s Usman Chand scored 155 points to clinch silver medal and Navy’s Abdul Sattar Satti took bronze medal with 149 points.

In the team category of the said event, Sindh won gold medal with 317 points and Army got silver medal with 312 points. Navy took bronze medal with 308 points.

In the individual category of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, G M Bashir from Navy scored 575 points to win gold medal.

In the individual category of 10m Air Pistol event, Army’s Gulfam Joseph scored 579 points to claim gold medal while Army’s Kaleemullah won silver and Navy’s Shehzad took bronze.

In the team category of the said event, Army won gold medal with 1718 points and Navy scored 1690 points for silver medal and Pakistan Air Force grabbed bronze medal by scoring 1682 points.

In the individual category of 3-position Rifle event, Sara Saleem won gold medal with 1149 points.

At the end of the day two, Navy with five gold, five silver, and five bronze medals led the points table. Army with three gold, four silver, and one bronze medals were second.

Sindh with two gold and one silver were third and WAPDA with one silver and one bronze medals fourth.

PAF with two bronze medals were fifth. FRA, Punjab, and Balochistan have not won any medals yet.