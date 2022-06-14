PHF calls players for fitness camp in Abbottabad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a 36-player physical fitness camp in Abbottabad from June 15 (tomorrow) for the Commonwealth Games.

The camp officials will be team manager Olympian Khawaja Junaid, head coach Siegfried Aikman, physical trainer Daniel Berry, video analyst Nadeem Lodhi, physiotherapist Adeel Akhtar.

Players: Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, goalkeeper (Mari Petroleum), Akmal Hussain, goalkeeper (WAPDA), Waqar, goalkeeper (WAPDA), Muneeb-ur-Rehman, goalkeeper (Sui Southern), Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Ammad Shakeel Butt (National Bank), Mohammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Hammad Anjum (WAPDA), Rizwan Ali (Pakistan Air Force), Abdul Manan (Sui Southern), Umar Bhatta (WAPDA), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (WAPDA), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum), Salman Razzaq (WAPDA), Romaan Khan (WAPDA), Moin Shakeel (WAPDA), Junaid Manzoor (National Bank), Ejaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Abdul Hanan Shahid (WAPDA), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Arbaaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Ahmed Nadeem (Mari Petroleum), Ehtesham Aslam (Mari Petroleum), Hassan Amin (Multan) Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Tazeem Al Hassan (WAPDA), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA), Murtaza Yaqub (WAPDA), Arshad Liaqat (Bahawalpur), Abuzar (National Bank), M Shahzeb Khan (Karachi), Noheez Zahid Malik (National Bank), Rana Sohail Riaz (Sui) Southern), Azfar Yaqub (Sui Southern), Muhammad Sufyan (Pakistan Navy), Umair Sattar (Mari Petroleum).