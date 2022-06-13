Lahore Airport expansion plan discussed

LAHORE:Details of Lahore Airport expansion plan were presented in a meeting of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Nespak and PIA management at Lahore Airport. The runway under construction was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Civil Aviation Authority Director General Khaqan Murtaza, ASF Director General Major General Abid

Latif Khan, Nespak Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood, PIA General Manager Syed Zulqarnain Mehdi, General Manager Technical Support Agha Sami and the government officials.

The meeting reviewed the operational difficulties at Lahore Airport, problems faced by passengers and gave suggestions for their solutions.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the expansion of Lahore Airport was urgently needed as the combination of flights was causing difficulties to the passengers. The presence of birds in the airport limits hinders flight safety.

The meeting reviewed the security situation at the airport and underlined the need for formulating a comprehensive strategy to ensure security. A proposal was made to the minister to separate the international and domestic lounges of Lahore Airport.