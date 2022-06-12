The withdrawal of taxes on solar panels is likely to encourage households to shift to solar energy. This will help the government reduce electricity demand. The country is going through the worst phase of loadshedding because of the high demand. In the summer, a majority of households run ACs. Increasing the cost of electricity is not a wise option to discourage energy use. The current extreme temperatures have turned ACs into a necessity.
The use of solar panels will help households meet their energy demand. The government will also get some relief. This step can be fruitful if people make the most of this tax exemption.
Irshad Khalique
Lahore
