PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz talking to media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court on June 9, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter/PMLN video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said the outgoing government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had admitted now that it had left behind economic landmines for the PMLN-led coalition government.

Talking to the media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield Apartments Reference, Maryam Nawaz said the government was working day and night to improve the economic situation of the country. She said the new government, instead of complaining, was taking practical steps to resolve the crisis. "We are removing the landmines laid down by Imran Khan," she added.

Reacting to a statement of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about Imran Khan having prior knowledge of the no-confidence motion against him, the PMLN vice president said if the former premier knew about the motion, why he made false claims of a letter and foreign conspiracy behind his ouster.

She said PM Shehbaz Sharif was well aware of the problems being faced by the public. However, he blamed the previous government for the prolonged power outages. She said Nawaz Sharif had handed over loadshedding-free Pakistan to Imran Khan in 2018, but Imran Khan, in 2022, handed over Pakistan to Mian Shehbaz Sharif with electricity loadshedding of five to 10 hours.



She said Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to provide cheap flour and relief to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, but the KP government was providing relief to Imran Khan. She said that the name of Bani Gala should be 'Money Gala', adding the whole money which was going to Bani Gala was the money of taxpayers.

Maryam said she was in favour of securing a fresh mandate, but when Imran Khan announced attacking Islamabad with demonstrations, then the PMLN including Nawaz Sharif stood in front of his plans.

Maryam condemned the attempts of Imran Khan to drag the institutions into politics, adding that the process should come to an end now. She said every institution should be allowed to do its work and the government should do its own work. Maryam said if anyone had committed a wrong, he or she should be held answerable.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadik Malik, former information minister Parvez Rashid, former minister of state for interior affairs Muhammad Talal Chaudhry and other PMLN leaders were also present. The PMLN vice president also expressed her grief over the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.