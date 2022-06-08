 
close
Wednesday June 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Who can deliver other than PMLN, says Maryam

Maryam said the government is a trust and the officers of government are trustees

By News Desk
June 08, 2022
Who can deliver other than PMLN, says Maryam

LAHORE: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that if the PMLN can’t, then who can deliver. 

In one of tweets Tuesday, she said: “We have, we can and we will, Insha Allah. If not PMLN, then who?” 

In another tweet, she said: “Government is a trust and the officers of government are trustees.”


Comments

    AZHAR LIAQAT commented 12 hours ago

    Maryam should say: Who can Rob other than PML N

    0 0