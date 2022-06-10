One killed, 8 injured as windstorm hits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A child was killed and eight persons sustained injuries as a windstorm of 75 kilometres per hour speed hit various parts of the province including the provincial capital on Thursday.

The windstorm of high intensity hit the provincial capital in the afternoon, smashing windowpanes and uprooting trees causing traffic suspension in various areas.

The child was killed and eight persons were injured in wall collapse incidents in various parts of the city, the rescuers said.

The wind-cum- dust storm created a panic, forcing the people to take shelter in the roadside building.

The windstorm also caused power suspension and several areas were plunged into darkness till late in the night.

The billboards and window glasses were smashed in many areas and uprooted trees caused traffic suspension on Dilzak and many other roads in the city and cantonment.