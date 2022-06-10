Qureshi Club win Hazara Memorial tournament

KARACHI: Qureshi Football Club won All Hyderabad General Musa Hazara Memorial Football tournament at the Umeed Ali Qaimkhani Sports Complex Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the final, Qureshi FC downed Zareen Football Club 2-1 thanks to double from Sameer Qureshi.

As many as 16 teams featured in the event organised by Rajab XI in collaboration with District Football Association (DFA) Hyderabad. Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Abdul Ghaffar distributed the prizes. He lauded the efforts of chief organiser Haji Azam Khan. Also present were Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan and president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Adeel Siddiqui.