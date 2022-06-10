Foreign fighters captured in Kyiv sentenced to death

MOSCOW: Pro-Moscow separatists sentenced to death two British fighters and a third from Morocco, who were captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday. The "supreme court of the Donetsk People’s Republic" ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after the three were accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine. During a trial, the men pleaded guilty to committing "actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People’s Republic", news agency Interfax said.