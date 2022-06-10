Foreign fighters captured in Kyiv sentenced to death

MOSCOW: Pro-Moscow separatists sentenced to death two British fighters and a third from Morocco, who were captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday. The "supreme court of the Donetsk People’s Republic" ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after the three were accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine. During a trial, the men pleaded guilty to committing "actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People’s Republic", news agency Interfax said.
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump called the 2021 Capitol assault "the greatest movement in the history of...
ABUJA: Gunmen killed 32 people and razed dozens of houses in the latest attacks in Nigeria’s volatile northwestern...
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr made a high-stakes protest on Thursday by calling on the 73 lawmakers...
ABU DHABI: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the leader of the United Arab Emirates on...
VIENNA: The UN atomic energy watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was removing 27 surveillance cameras at its nuclear...
LOS ANGELES: All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead...
