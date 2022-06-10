‘Blasphemy worst form of terrorism, extremism’

LAHORE:Former speaker of Punjab Assembly and provincial minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal has strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Indian ruling party leaders and termed it the worst form of terrorism and extremism.

Indian extremist BJP should keep in mind that the Muslims would not tolerate such provocation under any circumstances, he said while talking to a delegation of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), a platform of religious parties, called on him Thursday led by IJI president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer. Allama Zubair said it was a matter of serious concern that due to the indifference of the Muslim rulers, the fascist Hindutva leaders have dared to blatant blasphemy after running carnage of Kashmiris struggling for their legitimate freedom guaranteed by UN resolution.