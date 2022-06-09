Pak-Saudi security cooperation to be enhanced: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Wednesday said that Security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be further enhanced.
Talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who called on him here, the minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would jointly fight internal and regional security challenges, said a press release.He said any conspiracy to mar Pak-Saudi relations would be foiled jointly.Sanaullah said culprits involved in assassination of Saudi diplomat Hassan al-Qahtani in 2011 would be brought to justice soon.Red notices had been issued by FIA for the culprits involved in the murder, he added.
PESHAWAR: Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naanbai Association and Amjuman Naanbai Association staged a protest...
The Economic Survey 2021-22 would highlight the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government
The move came in response to a tweet by a journalist claiming that Tarin was asked to betray Imran Khan and help...
Lahore: Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Bhinder on Wednesday issued orders to register a case...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government in the light of Tuesday’s Cabinet decision, has restored five working days in a...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday granted bail to TikToker Nausheen Saeed, better known as Dolly, who had...
Comments