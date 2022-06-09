Eight members of DI Khan family die in Balochistan accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: As many as 22 people, including eight from one family, were killed Wednesday when a passenger coach plunged into a gorge in the Akhtarzai area in the Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.

The passenger coach was on its way from Loralia district to Zhob district in Balochistan.

The eight family members, who were killed in the accident, belonged to Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan. The dead included 12 men, five children and five women.

The eight dead people belonging to Dera Ismail Khan were identified as Javed, son of Qadir Bakhsh, Rubina, wife of Javed, Shahina and Nabeela, daughters of Mauladad, Abu Bakar, Shoaib, Shahzeb, sons of Javed and Shamsa, daughter of Salahuddin.

It was learnt that the difficult road conditions were hampering the relief and rescue efforts.

A state of emergency was declared in the nearby hospitals while the officials of the Levies rushed to the spot to take part in the relief efforts. The district administration, Qila Saifullah, said that 18 of the dead had been identified.