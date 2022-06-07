PNEC delegation impressed with PSCA project

LAHORE:A 23-member delegation comprising students and faculties of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), Karachi visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3) – the premier security project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The COO PSCA Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The delegation was taken to PUCAR 15, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA Insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre. Kamran said that PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency & Police responses. The delegation showed keen interest in the state-of-the-art project. "PSCA is a conflation of engineering and modern policing", they said. "Such an advanced and centralised security mechanism to optimize metropolitan security is plausible,” they further added. At the end of the visit, souvenirs and shields were exchanged between both the parties.