Business owner deprived of Rs5m at gunpoint

Two suspects on a motorbike snatched Rs5 million from a business owner at gunpoint in Landhi on Monday. Moreover, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested a man involved in injuring a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) during an attempt to mug him last year.

Landhi police officials said the owner of Niaz Cold Drinks was on his way to deposit Rs5 million in the bank when two men on a motorbike snatched the cash from him at gunpoint and escaped.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the incident and directed the Korangi SSP to form a special police team to arrest the suspects and recover the money with the help of CCTV footage.

Suspect arrested

The SIU police allegedly arrested a man involved in injuring a DSP during an attempt to mug him last year. Police said the suspect is a member of a notorious gang involved in robberies outside banks and at superstores, snatching jewellery and injuring citizens during their attempts to mug them.

Officials said the arrest was made during a raid in the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri area. They identified the suspect as Talha Safdar, adding that his accomplice Yousuf escaped leaving his weapon behind.

Police said Safdar and his accomplices had wounded DSP Ghulam Murtaza in the Sharea Faisal area and escaped with Rs200,000 in cash and gold last year. The SIU police had earlier arrested two of the suspects, Zeeshan and Mohsin, with the help of CCTV footage, and recovered the looted cash and jewellery from them, but Safdar and Yousuf had managed to escape during the raid.

Officials said the gang had looted Rs2.2 million from a superstore in the Sachal area in 2021, adding that they had been involved in various cases of robbing people leaving banks and ATM booths, looting jewellery and injuring people during muggings.

Gang busted

Gadap police officials claimed to have busted the “Honda City gang” during a raid at a park of a private housing society on the Super Highway. Police said that four members of the gang, including a woman, were arrested.

Officials identified the suspects as Yasir, Iftikhar, Rashid and Perveen Akhtar. They said that a Honda City was also recovered from them, adding that the gang had been involved in dozens of cases and had stolen over 100 tolas of gold.