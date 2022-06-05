CM to abolish petrol allowance of ministers

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has decided to abolish petrol allowance of cabinet members and also sought details of petroleum expenditures of all provincial departments in a high level meeting here on Saturday.

It was decided that the Chief Minister and members of the provincial cabinet would not take govt petrol and would pay the petrol expenses themselves while carrying out their official duties. The high-level meeting took important decisions regarding govt-level savings, fertilizer supply and other essential commodity prices. The meeting also decided on the proposal not to allow the federal government to export sugar. It was decided during the meeting to intensify the crackdown against those who stockpiled fertilizers and other essential commodities. Provincial Ministers Kh Salman Rafique, Sardar Awais Leghari, Malik M Ahmed Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar, MPA Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, concerned secretaries and officials attended the meeting. Earlier, CM summoned district administration and Wasa officials on the public complaints of water scarcity and pointed out flaws in the action plan during the meeting. CM expressed his indignation over the ignorance of MD Wasa regarding operational tube wells. CM inquired from the Wasa officials that if the tube well bore stops working or the machine breaks down then what back up plan do you have? Chief Minister further inquired that the tube well of 2 cusecs works much better. What are their total number? The meeting decided to conduct third party audit of ongoing Wasa projects.

Hamza Shehbaz directed to complete the surface water treatment project as soon as possible and said that this project would not only benefit one million people immediately but also eliminate the need for 100 tube wells. CM said that underground water tanks should be constructed in the areas of water scarcity and pilot project should be presented soon. CM ordered immediate action against those who stole diesel from vehicles and decided to devise foolproof system as soon as possible to prevent theft.

Chief Minister said that keeping in view the working hours of consumers, He said that the water table of Lahore has gone down, using survey technology, install new tube wells only urgent need and timing of water supply should be fixed by keeping in view the usage of consumers. He urged public representatives to create public awareness with regard to efficient usage of water and check its wastage.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has ordered to hold an inquiry about the fire eruption incident in the pharmacy of Children Hospital and sought a report from Secretary Health in this regard. CM directed to ascertain the reasons behind fire eruption incident and ordered a stern action against those found responsible for committing this negligence.