Building of gender protection unit inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the new building of the Gender Protection Unit at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.
The unit building will have the office of the station house officer and moharrir of the women police station, residential barracks and day care facility for the children of the female cops as well as those coming with to the police in a case.
The officials of a non-governmental organisation working on gender equality, SSP Coordination, SP Headquarters and others were also present during the inauguration. The CCPO said the force is working hard to provide all the facilities and rights to the female cops as well as complainants and accused coming to the women police station.
