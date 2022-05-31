FBR deputes focal persons at airports

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deputed its focal persons at all the international airports of the country after the government’s decision to ban the import of luxury items under SRO-598. The FBR’s spokesperson said the purpose of the focal persons being deputed at all the international airports of the country is to facilitate foreign visitors, who have been facing various challenges. He said the decision to depute focal persons was taken after the government had banned the import of all the luxury items, and keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the international passengers due to customs procedures.