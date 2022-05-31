FBR deputes focal persons at airports

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deputed its focal persons at all the international airports of the country after the government’s decision to ban the import of luxury items under SRO-598. The FBR’s spokesperson said the purpose of the focal persons being deputed at all the international airports of the country is to facilitate foreign visitors, who have been facing various challenges. He said the decision to depute focal persons was taken after the government had banned the import of all the luxury items, and keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the international passengers due to customs procedures.
The airfares for the pilgrims from the Southern region and Northern region are likely to remain in the range of $810...
In Balochistan local government elections, the independent candidates won 1882 seats, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl ...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned hearing until June 16, on the formation of a judicial...
Qureshi said thousands of people were arrested in 36 districts of Punjab during the PTI march
Anila Ali told an American wire service there was no truth to remarks by Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan in a...
The committee also directed NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal to bring details of book adjustments, cash recovery,...
Comments