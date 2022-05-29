Resolution in PA to pay tribute to Nawaz, Bhutto, Dr Qadeer

LAHORE : PMLN MPAs tabled a resolution to pay tribute to Nawaz Sharif, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat here on Saturday.

The resolution was tabled in connection with Youm-e-Takbir by MPAs Hina Butt, Sadia Taimour and Sumera Komal. The text of the resolution said that the nation pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, Dr Abdul Qadir and Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan a nuclear power. “Nawaz Sharif turned down US pressure and did not compromise on national integrity and sovereignty. In response to India's nuclear blasts, the nation raised its head with pride,” the resolution stated.