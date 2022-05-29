 
Sunday May 29, 2022
Lahore

Dr Mehmood Ayaz appointed PHOTA Administrator

By Pr
May 29, 2022

LAHORE : The Punjab chief minister has appointed Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz as Administrator of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA), says a notification issued here Saturday.

According to the notification, the appointment has been made in the light of recommendations of the PHOTA Monitoring Authority.

