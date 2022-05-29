Two die in Kohat Jirga firing

KOHAT: Two persons were killed and four others injured when two parties traded fire over a dispute on a coalmine.
The police said that the incident happened during a Jirga being held between a local elder Malik Noor Habib and his rival party and was meant to resolve the dispute on coalmine in Bostikhel area of Darra Adamkhel.
The bodies and those injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital later on.
After the incident, a police contingent rushed to the area as the situation remained tense till the filing of this report.
