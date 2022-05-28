Four killed over land dispute in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Four people, including a couple, were killed in a clash between a man and his nephews over a land dispute in district Khairpur.
The incident took place on Thursday in village Hamzo Jatoi near Razidero Katcha area of Khairpur district over the possession of land that left four people killed and two injured. The deceased were identified as Ameen Jatoi, his spouse Sohani, three-year-old Ehsan, and Imtiaz Jatoi.
The police said three months ago, Muhammad Nawaz Jatoi was shot dead at Larkana Road over a land dispute, adding that on Thursday, the armed men from the opponent group, in order to take revenge, attacked Imtiaz Jatoi’s group that killed four people.
