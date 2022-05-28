51st convocation of PNWC: Pakistan seeks peaceful co-existence with all countries, says CNS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan is faced with unprecedented maritime challenges as our ambitious adversary is pursuing a massive build-up of conventional naval forces.

The Naval Chief underlined that the rapidly transforming regional geo-strategic environment requires vigilance coupled with operational alacrity to augment combat potential.Admiral Niazi underscored that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, however, this desire for peace must not be taken as a sign of weakness. Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) apprised the audience about various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants during the Staff Course. The ceremony was attended by military officers, civil dignitaries and families of graduating officers.

He was addressing the Convocation ceremony of 51st Pakistan Navy Staff Course held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Degrees were conferred to 98 graduates, comprising 57 officers from Pakistan Navy, 4 from Pakistan Army, 5 from Pakistan Air Force and 32 from friendly countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Yemen.