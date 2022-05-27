 
Friday May 27, 2022
May 27, 2022

The Soyem for Talat Aslam, The News senior editor who passed away on Wednesday, will be held today (Friday) between Asr and Maghrib in the garden at The Marine Blessings near the South City Hospital in Clifton Block 3.

