Police on Thursday arrested the suspect who shot dead a former Airport Security Force land director.Police said the...
A man was killed and his son wounded in a firing incident in the Malir area on Thursday. Al-Falah police said robbers...
The Sindh government may request the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the local government elections in...
An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed down rigorous imprisonment of 19 years to an Afghan national in a 2020...
Sindh Minister for Information, Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said social values are essential for the progress...
Following the violence in the Numaish area a day earlier, Police on Thursday booked under terrorism charges the top...
Comments