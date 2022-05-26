First beach tennis court inaugurated at LUMH

KARACHI: The first beach tennis court in the province of Sindh has been established at Liaquat University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The court was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the university and it was developed by using the sand of Indus river for beach tennis activities in the province.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) gave four super beach tennis kits from Sandever, world renowned beach tennis equipment manufacturer, to Pakistan Tennis Federation and then one of the kits was given to LUMH.