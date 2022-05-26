Strengthening ties

This refers to the editorial, ‘Ties with China’ (May 24). The foreign minister recently visited the US and China to improve Pakistan’s bilateral ties with the two countries. He should also visit Russia as soon as possible to balance our ties with the three great powers. Russia is a technologically advanced country and can offer help in many fields.

Former PM Imran Khan has also spoken about Russia’s willingness to provide cheap oil/gas to Pakistan. This offer was made during his visit to the country in February this year. India is already purchasing oil from Russia at a discounted rate, and there is no reason why Pakistan should not benefit from the same facility. Pakistan faces a wheat shortage of three million tonnes, and its oil import bill has already skyrocketed due to high international oil prices.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi