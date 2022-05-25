 
close
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

1,100 policemen to protect polio teams' security

By APP
May 25, 2022

Rawalpindi: As many as 1,100 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 856 polio teams during a 7-day anti-polio campaign.

A police spokesman said senior police officers have been deployed with the teams. To ensure security of the teams the police station’s staff are patrolling in their area. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, in a video message, appealed parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.

Comments