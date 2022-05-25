1,100 policemen to protect polio teams' security

Rawalpindi: As many as 1,100 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 856 polio teams during a 7-day anti-polio campaign.
A police spokesman said senior police officers have been deployed with the teams. To ensure security of the teams the police station’s staff are patrolling in their area. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, in a video message, appealed parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and DAI—Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan, signed a...
Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi on Tuesday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences as well as Federal Government Polyclinic have debarred the...
Islamabad : The local authorities have started placing heavy shipping containers at entry points as the capital city...
Islamabad : ‘The Lighthouse’ has been launched to provide a home to orphans to nurture them into empowered and...
Islamabad : The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen Equivalence Committee has improved the conversion formula for the...
Comments