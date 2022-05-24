Seven preachers drown in Thatta

SUKKUR: In an unfortunate incident, seven members of a religious group drowned to death as the rickshaw carrying ten of them plunged into the KDA canal in Thatta on Monday. The speedy and overloaded rickshaw, carrying the members of Tableghi Jamat fell into the canal while taking a sharp turn near Darghah Muhammad Essa.
Local residents and divers rushed to the site and participated in the rescue efforts. They managed to rescue three of them. The deceased were identified as Asif, Fazl-ur- Rehman, Ameer Hamza, Gohar Baig, Muzammil, Ghulam Rasool and Maqbool Ahmed.The citizens and relatives of the deceased protested against the callous attitude of the district administration Thatta as the DC and SSP Thatta reached the site after five hours of the incident.
