Two soldiers martyred in NW attack

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked security forces in Mir Ali of North Waziristan District. According to ISPR, the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location. But two soldiers were martyred while fighting gallantly. The martyred soldiers were identified as 20-year-old Sepoy Zahoor Khan of Lower Dir, and 23-year-old Sepoy Rahim Gul of Abbottabad.