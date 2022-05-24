Resolution in PA against Lahore DC

LAHORE:A resolution demanding removal of DC Lahore from office has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly.

Instead of serving the people, DC was serving former government’s political figures, the resolution stated. “DC Lahore is still following the orders of a former provincial minister,” the resolution said and demanded the chief minister that DC Lahore should be replaced immediately and an officer should be appointed in his place who would only serve the people. The resolution was filed by PMLN MPA Sumera Komal.