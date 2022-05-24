Moderate rain lowers temperature

LAHORE:Moderate rain was observed in various localities here on Monday which lowered the temperature in the City while Met office predicted chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday (morning). They predicted that very hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm and hailstorm at few places was likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and northeast Punjab during morning hours. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while it was 35°C in Lahore and minimum was 24.1°C.