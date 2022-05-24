Moderate rain lowers temperature

LAHORE:Moderate rain was observed in various localities here on Monday which lowered the temperature in the City while Met office predicted chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday (morning). They predicted that very hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm and hailstorm at few places was likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and northeast Punjab during morning hours. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while it was 35°C in Lahore and minimum was 24.1°C.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to Outfall Road...
LAHORE:Despite announcement made by the provincial government, supply of subsidised flour has yet to be...
LAHORE:Deputy Secretary Information PMLN Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PMLN under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz...
LAHORE:Pakistan is due to present Voluntary National Review of Sustainable Development Goals in July 2022 in the...
LAHORE:Preparations are in full swing for the Madeeha Gauhar Theatre Festival opening on Thursday .Ajoka actors are...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has initiated a series of sensitisation workshops with chief secretaries,...
Comments