Work on Kutcherry Chowk remodelling project to kick off soon: RDA

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would start the work on Kutcherry Chowk remodelling project soon as a new feasibility report of the project has been finalised.

Talking to this agency, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said that the provincial government had already approved the project which would cost nearly Rs5 billion. He said, work to shift utility services including telephone, gas, and electricity would be started soon.

The spokesman informed that under the RDA plan, the main square with a unique design would be made signal free and would have a flyover and three underpasses for different roads.