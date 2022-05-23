Work on Kutcherry Chowk remodelling project to kick off soon: RDA

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would start the work on Kutcherry Chowk remodelling project soon as a new feasibility report of the project has been finalised.
Talking to this agency, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said that the provincial government had already approved the project which would cost nearly Rs5 billion. He said, work to shift utility services including telephone, gas, and electricity would be started soon.
The spokesman informed that under the RDA plan, the main square with a unique design would be made signal free and would have a flyover and three underpasses for different roads.
Islamabad : Knowledge of technology gives us the confidence to face and overcome the challenges of the modern world....
Islamabad : As many as 900 students graduated at the 16th Convocation of Riphah International held at Jinnah...
Islamabad : The climate change ministry has approached the provincial authorities to help protect forest cover that is...
Our correspondentIslamabad : Tourists who want to visit Hunza now have the opportunity to use the alternative scenic...
Islamabad : Population is the centre stage of all national development and national security is not possible without...
Rawalpindi : The local administration has issued an official price list and warned profiteers and hoarders to obey...
Comments