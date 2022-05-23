SC decision

This refers to the editorial ‘Interpreting 63A’ (May 18). It has discussed the verdict passed by the Supreme Court on the interpretation of Article 63A and said that defectors’ votes cannot be counted. The decision should have been retrospective. Unfortunately, the 1973 constitution is rife with ambiguities and has failed to answer simple questions; this is why we keep referring important issues to the Supreme Court.

Removing ambiguities is not rocket science, and it can be rectified within a few days. A party member’s vote is property of a political party because Pakistani voters vote for the party, not individual candidates. It seems that Hamza Shehbaz’s election has become null and void after this decision. Our legislators have had enough fun, and it is time they showed maturity and carried out electoral reforms without wasting time.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi