Protest across AJK against unjust punishment of Yasin Malik by India

Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has announced a full scale protest across Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the impending unjust punishment of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik on the basis of false cases by the Indian government.

He was addressing a news conference along with Yasin Malik’s wife, Mushaal Mullick and daughter Razia Sultana at their residence in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said that Yasin Malik is being punished for fighting for the rights of Kashmiris, Yasin Malik stood firm against Indian oppression and raised his voice against the worst atrocities in human history, he added.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that they would protest against India’s unilateral unjust decision on every forum in the world. “The cases made against Yasin Malik are full of lies. If the Indian government does not play with the spark, Yasin Malik is not a common man, trying to suppress his voice can set fire to the region and 240 million people of Pakistan are behind Yasin Malik”, he maintained.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said Razia Sultana is the daughter of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah, not of Yasin Malik. He also invited Mushaal to attend the meeting of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as special guest on Monday. The AJK Prime Minister said the world will not accept India’s deception, wherever Kashmiris reside in the world will come out against false cases registered against Yasin Malik, adding Indian institutions are fraud from which good can’t be expected.

He said Imran Khan is the only leader who by taking a definite stand on Kashmir exposed the ugly face of India in the world. I am Pakistani and Pakistan is one of the oppressed countries of the whole Islamic world. We believe in political struggle but if India does not give up then we will start the struggle for independence by force, he pledged.