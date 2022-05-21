PMLN wants SC to take notice of Imran’s statements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Parliamentarian Javed Latif, on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday, demanded that the Supreme Court of Pakistan take a suo motu notice of Imran Khan’s violations of the Constitution and statements against institutions.
“I demand that a notice should be taken of statements by the former prime minister that military families will attend his rallies and that interviews for the caretaker prime minister are being taken in Rawalpindi,” Latif said. He observed that no notice was taken when six IGs of Punjab and a large scale transfers in district administrations were made in last four years. He also demanded a sitting of the National Security Committee to discuss the economic crisis and fix the responsibility.
PTI’s Dr Ramesh Kumar, said the country was facing economic and diplomatic crises which could result in Pakistan’s isolation. He advised fulfilling commitments made with the IMF and welcomed the government’s decision to ban import of luxury items.
