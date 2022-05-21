Talat takes early lead in COAS Open golf

RAWALPINDI: Talat Ejaz from Lahore Gymkhana emerged as an early leader in the professional category of COAS Open Golf Championship with a sizzling round of five-under 67 at the Pindi Golf Course here Friday.

Country’s top golfers were seen dodging the heat and tough conditions for the richest ever domestic event, carrying Rs11 million as cash prize. The open event, however, saw the professional dominating on the opening day with Talat enjoying an early lead over Pakistan No 1 Mohammad Shabbir Iqbal who finished the opening round with four under 68.

Pakistan No 1 carded two back to back eagles on Par 5, Hole No 15 and 16. Besides that Shabbir had two birdies and lost a stroke each on two other holes.

“When going gets tough you have to lift your game and that was exactly what happened Friday in the opening round. With two back to back eagles, I was well on course to take a share of lead but lost a stroke to finish with four under, ending up one stroke adrift to the leader on the opening day,” Shabbir said.

Ejaz was two under 70 for third spot while a group of seven golfers are one under going into the second round.

Osama Nadeem and Noman Ilyas were leading in the amateur gross with score of par 72 following the opening round Friday. There was a four-way tie for the third position with Omar Khalid, Umair Saleem, Tipu Raja and Sullman all ending the day one at one over 73.

Tahir Naseem won the Senior Pro event with one under 143 over the 36 holes. Because of the heavy field, senior pro and juniors contests go underway a day ahead.

Irfan Mehmood (149) occupied the second spot while there were five golfers having scores of six over 150 for the two days.

Mohammad Saqib (143) with one under over two days won the juniors pro with Akash finishing second with five over 149 over two days.