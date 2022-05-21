‘Imported government’ to end soon, says PTI MPA

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has expressed anger at the economic and energy policies of the new government, stating that the coalition government in the centre had failed miserably at all levels.

In a statement, he said that the ‘imported government’ would end soon. He called for early elections and expressed the hope that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be re-elected as the prime minister with a two-third majority.

The MPA said that the federal government was making Pakistanis miserable with its policies. The dollar had never reached such heights in the history as it had today, he added. According to Qureshi, Pakistan's economy has been getting weaker and weaker every day. He said the worst load-shedding in the scorching heat was another failure of the government. He said the PTI was especially concerned for children taking examinations during the extreme heat and worst load-shedding.