Suspected killer of journalist Aziz Memon arrested, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has said the police of District Shaheed Benazirabad has arrested the killer of martyred journalist Abdul Aziz Memon.

A handout issued on Friday quoted the information minister as saying that the main culprit in the journalist killing case, Mushtaq Sehto, had been arrested in a desert area. He said police had used 4x4 motor vehicles and camels to conduct the operation in the border area to arrest Sehto. He said other suspects had already been arrested, but the main culprit had been an absconder for the past two-and-half years.

Memon congratulated the Sindh police on conducting the successful operation to arrest the main suspect in the journalist killing case. Talking to a private news channel, the information minister said family members of the slain journalist had not been under any pressure as all reports in this regard had been untrue.

He said all such reports had been deliberately spread to unduly politicise the case. He said the fact should be appreciated that police kept on working to complete the probe for two-and-half years and at last they arrested the main suspect. The journalist was found strangled in an irrigation channel in the Mehrabpur town on February 20, 2020.