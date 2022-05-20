 
Friday May 20, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

May 20, 2022

Reflection of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Surroundings’ until May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

