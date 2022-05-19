Gold up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs300 per tola on Wednesday to reach another all-time high in the country.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs138,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs258 to Rs118,656.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $17 to $1,816 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.