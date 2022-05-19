Gold up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs300 per tola on Wednesday to reach another all-time high in the country.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs138,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs258 to Rs118,656.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $17 to $1,816 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan highly values trade relations with European Union, which is one of the biggest export destinations...
KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers has hosted a workshop on employee wellbeing at a workplace in collaboration...
KARACHI: A spokesperson of Cnergyico Pk Limited has said that the headline in yesterday’s paper which claimed that...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning people against increasing number of offshore...
LAHORE: Poverty is tolerable if it is not accompanied with hunger; wealth is good if it helps human beings under...
ISLAMABAD: The fertiliser manufacturers have committed to to maintain maximum urea production for the Kharif season on...
Comments