Couple held for blackmailing woman

The Liaquatabad women police arrested a couple on charges of blackmailing a woman. Police said that a few days ago police high-ups had received a complaint from a woman, a resident of Liaquatabad.

The complainant said she had an affair with one Faizan, who falsely promised that he would marry her, but he kept delaying their marriage, started a sexual relationship with her and also made objectionable videos. Later, she said, Faizan, along with his female friend, Anjum, started blackmailing her and warned of releasing her videos.

At the request of the woman, the women police were directed by police high-ups to form a team and arrest the suspects. The Liaquatabad Women Police Station registered a case on the complaint of the woman and made efforts to trace the suspects. During the search, they were tipped off about the presence of Faizan in Hyderabad. A police team carried out a raid there and arrested the suspect and his female accomplice.