Tuesday May 17, 2022
Lahore

Valuables burnt

By Our Correspondent
May 17, 2022

LAHORE:Valuables were burnt in an incident of fire in a house near China Scheme on Monday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house situated near Bari Park. Nearby people called rescue teams. The fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

