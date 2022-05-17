Valuables burnt

LAHORE:Valuables were burnt in an incident of fire in a house near China Scheme on Monday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house situated near Bari Park. Nearby people called rescue teams. The fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.
