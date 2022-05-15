COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps on Wednesday.
The COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative aspects of the formation. The COAS also visited the maintenance facilities and Professional Development Resource Centre.
While interacting with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated their operational preparedness and morale.
Earlier, on arrival, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, Commander Bahawalpur Corps.
