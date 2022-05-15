APNS deplores disappearance of journalist

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) expressed its profound concern on the disappearance of a newspaper’s senior journalist Zahid Abbas Malik in Lahore. The APNS, in a press release, stated that the kidnapping of Zahid Abbas by unknown miscreants is highly deplorable. The APNS regretted that journalists are being continuously harassed and threatened.
PESHAWAR: The three-day exhibition ‘All Pakistan Science Fair 2022’ was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi,...
The government of Pakistan recently denied access to information regarding Tosha Khana gifts to an applicant, claiming...
There were some unconfirmed reports of at least three deaths due to an acute water diarrhea in remote Kachho area of...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and administration of the Cantonment Board on Friday agreed to...
HARIPUR: The ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Bernhard Schlagheck, on Friday said that his country was...
PESHAWAR: Organisational structure of the Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University has been...
