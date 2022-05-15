 
Sunday May 15, 2022
APNS deplores disappearance of journalist

May 15, 2022

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) expressed its profound concern on the disappearance of a newspaper’s senior journalist Zahid Abbas Malik in Lahore. The APNS, in a press release, stated that the kidnapping of Zahid Abbas by unknown miscreants is highly deplorable. The APNS regretted that journalists are being continuously harassed and threatened.

