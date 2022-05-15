SSC exams to begin on Tuesday

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold the annual exams for the Secondary School Certificate Part I (9th grade) and Part II (10th grade) on Tuesday.

According to the schedule announced by FBISE controller (examinations) Dr. Bashir Khan, the SSC (Part I & II) examinations will be held in two sessions i.e. 9 am-12 noon and 2 pm-5 pm until June 7.

The practical examinations for computer science, art and model drawing, and all technical subjects will begin on June 6. The SSC exams will take place in the overseas FBISE-affiliated educational institutions in accordance with the already notified synchronised time.