IHC seeks reply to journalists’ pleas for rights

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Federal Information and Broadcasting Ministry and sought a report by June 17 on pleas by journalists and media workers for protection of their rights.

IHC CJ Athar Minallah heard and joined the petitions filed by PFUJ and the High Court Journalists Association. Adil Aziz Qazi, Advocate, appeared in the court on behalf of the PFUJ said journalists were facing job security of reporters and the enforcement of Wage Board Award, among other issues. The court sought a reply from the ministry on June 17.